Ashanti tests positive for coronavirus just hours before ‘VERZUZ’ battle with Keyshia Cole

Ashanti revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus just a few hours before her VERZUZ battle with Keyshia Cole.

The pair were due to go head-to-head last night (December 12) as part of the popular virtual entertainment series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

However, after the former Murder Inc. singer revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19, the scheduled face off was postponed – even though Ashanti appeared to be trying to make her side of the event happen from home.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re tring to figure it all out!!!” Ashanti wrote on Instagram.

Less than an hour later, the official VERZUZ account confirmed the event was being postponed.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ,” the message began. “Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime.

“We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”

The battle has now been rescheduled to take place on January 9, 2021.

Following the news, Ashanti posted a video message. “We all go through lessons in life… and hopefully this serves as a lesson that this pandemic is very real,” she said.

“Thank you guys so much for all of your love and prayers…Thank you to everyone supporting the verzuz… much love to @keyshiacole and we’ll see y’all on January 9th!!! 2021 Women Empowerment.”

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off in March after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg and many more.