Ashes of Motörhead’s Lemmy to be housed at iconic locations in Nottingham, LA and beyond

The ashes of Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister are set to be housed at locations in Nottingham, Los Angeles and more.

Lemmy continues to be thought of as one of the most influential musicians in metal history, and left his mark on the scene through his work with Motörhead – realising classic tracks including ‘Ace Of Spades’ and ‘Overkill’.

He died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70, shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Now, it has been confirmed that some of his ashes will be housed at the Rock City venue in Nottingham, as well as at the Derbyshire-based metal festival, Bloodstock.

The project is led by Bloodstock, and sees them commissioning a bust of the legendary frontman that will incorporate some of his ashes. Fans will be able to view the installation made to remember Lemmy at this year’s edition of the festival, which will run between August 8 and 11.

Afterwards, it will be moved to Nottingham’s Rock City, where fans can see the bust all year round. The venue famously hosted 10 Motörhead shows, spanning more than four decades from 1987 to 2006.

“We are honoured to house the Lemmy Bust and we can’t wait to have fans from all over the world be able to pay their respects to one of the gods of rock inside our venue walls,” read a statement from Rock City (via Leftlion). “Tying in such a figurehead of rock with our venue’s history is fitting and we’re delighted the Bloodstock team asked us to give a home to the Lemmy bust between his annual pilgrimage back to their festival each year.”

Bloodstock’s festival director Vicky Hungerford added, “We were humbled and honoured to be approached by Motörhead management to have Lemmy’s ashes at Bloodstock. Lemmy holds a very special place in everybody’s heart, but to myself and my husband, he was the reason we met and fell in love. Nothing will mean more to us and the Bloodstock family than to honour his legacy and have Lemmy forever at Bloodstock.”

Motörhead’s manager, Todd Singerman, also shared a statement, which read: “Bloodstock has always been a special place for Motörhead and for Lemmy. The people and the energy matched Lemmy’s values perfectly. This is definitely a fitting honour in the continuing series of enshrinements of Lemmy’s ashes in his most loved places” (via Access All Areas).

As well as the bust being put on display in the UK, more of Lemmy’s ashes are set to be enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood next month.

The induction will take place on April 19, where fans are invited “to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy and Motörhead with the unveiling of brand new Motörhead Whiskey,” at the site on the Sunset Strip.

It comes after Rainbow Bar & Grill dedicated its patio to Lemmy and re-named it “Lemmy’s Lounge” in 2016. A life-size bronze statue of Lemmy is also featured.

Similarly, to celebrate Lemmy’s Lounge, Roxy owner Nic Adler and Goldenvoice’s Paul Tollett allowed a mural to be placed on the side wall of the Roxy, opposite Lemmy’s Lounge and statue (via Blabbermouth).

Last summer, it was revealed that Lemmy had more of his ashes scattered in the mud at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival, following Motörhead playing countless shows there.

“Lemmy coming back to Wacken is an enormous honour for us — words can hardly express how enormous,” said festival co-organiser Thomas Jensen at the time. “We will create a place of remembrance for him that does justice to his significance for an entire genre and beyond.”

“There has always been a special connection between Motörhead and Wacken Open Air; hardly any band has played here more often,” he continued. “The fact that his journey also ends here will forever hold a special meaning.”

Previously, some of Lemmy’s ashes were already used to create tattoos for Motörhead’s tour manager and production assistant. Meanwhile, the artist had also requested before his death for his ashes to be placed inside bullets and sent to his loved ones.

Last month, it was confirmed that plans to erect a statue of the Motörhead frontman in the town where he was born have been approved by Stoke-on-Trent City Council.