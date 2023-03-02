Ashnikko announces debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ and huge world tour

Ashnikko has announced their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ and shared details of a huge world tour for 2023 – find all the details below.
The album will be released on June 2 via Parlophone, and will be available to pre-order from today (March 2) at 6pm GMT from here.
“My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into,” Ashnikko shared in a statement. “My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using WEEDKILLER machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER.”
Along with the album news, the singer has announced a huge world tour across Asia, New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe and the UK – including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace. The ‘WEEDKILLER’ tour will kick off March 24 in Osaka, Japan, before she embarks on the US leg from Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 15. The tour will then close out in Dublin, Ireland on December 11.
Several pre-sales for UK shows are set to go live between March 8-9 at 10am GMT, before general sale starts March 10, 10am GMT. You can find further details and buy your tickets here. North American fan pre-sale for select dates will start tomorrow (March 3) at 10am local time, with general sale going live March 10 at 10am local time – you can find tickets here.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
2023
MARCH
24 – Osaka, Japan, Club Quattro
27 – Tokyo, Japan, Liquid Room
29 – Seoul, South Korea, Watcha Hall
APRIL
01 – Melbourne, Australia, Northcote Theatre
03 – Adelaide, Australia, Hindley Street Music Hall
04 – Brisbane, Australia, Fortitude Music Hall
06 – Sydney, Australia, Big Top
08 – Auckland, New Zealand, Town Hall
SEPTEMBER
15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore
16 – Chicago, Illinois, Aragon Ballroom
18 – Columbus, Ohio, KEMBA Live!
19 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Stage AE
21 – Toronto, Ontario, Rebel
22 – Royal Oak, Michigan, Royal Oak Music Theatre
23 – Cleveland, Ohio, Agora Theater
25 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner
26 – New York, New York, Brooklyn Mirage
28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Skyline Stage at The Mann
29 – Washington, District of Columbia, The Anthem
30 – Richmond, Virginia, The National
OCTOBER
02 – Raleigh, North Carolina, The Ritz
03 – Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore
05 – St. Petersburg, Florida, Jannus Live
06 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live at the Backyard
07 – Orlando, Florida, House of Blues
10 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy
11 – Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works
13 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant
14 – Kansas City, Missouri, Uptown Theater
16 – Denver, Colorado, The Mission Ballroom
17 – Salt Lake City, Utah, The Complex Rockwell
19 – Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum
20 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo
21 – Portland, Oregon, Roseland Theater
24 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater
27 – Phoenix, Arizona, The Van Buren
NOVEMBER
19 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega
21 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja
22 – Berlin, Germany, Huxleys
24 – Paris, France, Elysee Montmartre
25 – Cologne, Germany, Carlswerk Victoria
26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg
30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER
01 – Manchester, UK, O2 Victoria Warehouse
03 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute
05 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City
06 – Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy
08 – Leeds, UK, O2 Academy
09 – Bristol, UK, Marble Factory
11 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre
WEEDKILLER, THE WORLD TOUR, THIS YEAR. https://t.co/L5XlYCptuX pic.twitter.com/402L4t8zX5
— ashnikko (@ashnikko) March 1, 2023
The album follows the singer’s 2021 debut mixtape ‘Demidevil’, described by NME as “a debut album proper in all but name”, adding that it showed Ashnikko was “far more than a two-trend wonder – with a tank full of intriguing bangers that evade living under ‘Daisy’s formidable shadow”.
Earlier this month, Ashnikko shared her first new single since 2021, the aggressive industrial-trap cut titled ‘You Make Me Sick!’.
Making the album announcement on Instagram, Ashnikko wrote: “i can’t believe this is happening. my debut album is finally coming. two years ago, I wrote a short story that has expanded to become this album. since then, I’ve been pouring my heartblood into conceptualizing, myth-making, and lore-building with some of my closest friends and collaborators. thank you for being here to step into my post-apocalyptic dystopian fae world. we always knew it would come to this, that I would be the one to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER!”
Earlier this month, Ashnikko spoke to NME on the BRITs 2023 red carpet about what to expect from the new album, describing it cryptically with the words: “Egg, mushroom, ecstasy/euphoria.”