Ashnikko announces debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ and huge world tour

Ashnikko has announced their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ and shared details of a huge world tour for 2023 – find all the details below.

The album will be released on June 2 via Parlophone, and will be available to pre-order from today (March 2) at 6pm GMT from here.

“My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into,” Ashnikko shared in a statement. “My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using WEEDKILLER machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER.”

Advertisement

Along with the album news, the singer has announced a huge world tour across Asia, New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe and the UK – including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace. The ‘WEEDKILLER’ tour will kick off March 24 in Osaka, Japan, before she embarks on the US leg from Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 15. The tour will then close out in Dublin, Ireland on December 11.

Several pre-sales for UK shows are set to go live between March 8-9 at 10am GMT, before general sale starts March 10, 10am GMT. You can find further details and buy your tickets here. North American fan pre-sale for select dates will start tomorrow (March 3) at 10am local time, with general sale going live March 10 at 10am local time – you can find tickets here.

Find the full list of tour dates below.

2023

MARCH

24 – Osaka, Japan, Club Quattro

27 – Tokyo, Japan, Liquid Room

29 – Seoul, South Korea, Watcha Hall

Advertisement

APRIL

01 – Melbourne, Australia, Northcote Theatre

03 – Adelaide, Australia, Hindley Street Music Hall

04 – Brisbane, Australia, Fortitude Music Hall

06 – Sydney, Australia, Big Top

08 – Auckland, New Zealand, Town Hall

SEPTEMBER

15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

16 – Chicago, Illinois, Aragon Ballroom

18 – Columbus, Ohio, KEMBA Live!

19 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Stage AE

21 – Toronto, Ontario, Rebel

22 – Royal Oak, Michigan, Royal Oak Music Theatre

23 – Cleveland, Ohio, Agora Theater

25 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner

26 – New York, New York, Brooklyn Mirage

28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Skyline Stage at The Mann

29 – Washington, District of Columbia, The Anthem

30 – Richmond, Virginia, The National

OCTOBER

02 – Raleigh, North Carolina, The Ritz

03 – Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore

05 – St. Petersburg, Florida, Jannus Live

06 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live at the Backyard

07 – Orlando, Florida, House of Blues

10 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

11 – Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works

13 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

14 – Kansas City, Missouri, Uptown Theater

16 – Denver, Colorado, The Mission Ballroom

17 – Salt Lake City, Utah, The Complex Rockwell

19 – Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum

20 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo

21 – Portland, Oregon, Roseland Theater

24 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

27 – Phoenix, Arizona, The Van Buren

NOVEMBER

19 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

21 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

22 – Berlin, Germany, Huxleys

24 – Paris, France, Elysee Montmartre

25 – Cologne, Germany, Carlswerk Victoria

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER

01 – Manchester, UK, O2 Victoria Warehouse

03 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute

05 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City

06 – Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy

08 – Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

09 – Bristol, UK, Marble Factory

11 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre

The album follows the singer’s 2021 debut mixtape ‘Demidevil’, described by NME as “a debut album proper in all but name”, adding that it showed Ashnikko was “far more than a two-trend wonder – with a tank full of intriguing bangers that evade living under ‘Daisy’s formidable shadow”.

Earlier this month, Ashnikko shared her first new single since 2021, the aggressive industrial-trap cut titled ‘You Make Me Sick!’.

Making the album announcement on Instagram, Ashnikko wrote: “i can’t believe this is happening. my debut album is finally coming. two years ago, I wrote a short story that has expanded to become this album. since then, I’ve been pouring my heartblood into conceptualizing, myth-making, and lore-building with some of my closest friends and collaborators. thank you for being here to step into my post-apocalyptic dystopian fae world. we always knew it would come to this, that I would be the one to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER!”

Earlier this month, Ashnikko spoke to NME on the BRITs 2023 red carpet about what to expect from the new album, describing it cryptically with the words: “Egg, mushroom, ecstasy/euphoria.”