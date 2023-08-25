Ashnikko announces surprise Reading Festival 2023 set

Ashnikko is set to play a secret set at Reading Festival 2023 today (August 25) – get all the details below.

On the day the pop star releases their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’, they will play the Festival Republic Stage at Reading at 4pm.

It’s not yet clear whether a set at Leeds later in the weekend will follow.

Reviewing Ashnikko’s debut album, NME said: “The North Carolinian could have made a killing shilling vague platitudes over punky trap instrumentals, as she did on her previous mixtape, 2021’s ‘Daredevil’. But within ‘WEEDKILLER’ lies an artistically sophisticated and powerfully moving argument for feminism.”

SURPRISE 👀 @ashnikko takes the FR stage at 4pm 🔥 See you there ⚔️🌿 pic.twitter.com/1zcG5LsRHv — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 25, 2023

The twin festivals return begin today (August 25) at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park, with The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.

A number of secret sets have also been announced across the weekend, with more rumoured – see all the rumours and confirmations here.

Earlier this week (August 21), Soft Play – formerly known as Slaves – announced that they’ll be playing the Festival Republic Stage at 7.45pm on Saturday (August 26) at Reading and 7.20pm at Leeds on Sunday (27).

Bombay Bicycle Club then confirmed a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage at Reading at 12 noon on Friday. It marked the group’s first show at the event in nine years.

“The first time we opened the festival in 2007 the gates hadn’t opened when we went on,” they wrote, “so hopefully we’ll see more of you there this time. We can’t wait to see you there tomorrow.”

Visit here for the latest NME news, reviews, interviews, photos and more action from Reading & Leeds 2023.