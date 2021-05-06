Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour for December 2021

Ashnikko has announced a new run of live dates in the UK and Ireland.

The ‘Demidevil’ singer will stop off in London, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow throughout December, with tickets going on general sale from 10am tomorrow (May 7).

The dates, which include stop-offs at the 02 Forum Kentish Town and Manchester’s 02 Ritz, can be viewed in full below.

I'M GOING ON A REAL LIFE PHYSICAL IN PERSON LIVE TOUR AROUND NORTH AMERICA, UK, AND IRELAND 🐙😈all tickets go on sale… Posted by Ashnikko on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The announcement of the tour comes days after her live-streamed show in LA, which NME hailed for delivering “empowerment anthems performed inside pop’s brightest imagination”.

“In that space, the star puts on a masterclass. Not only does she create something unique and individual in a format that has its limitations and can quickly become tired, she also straddles the line between compelling entertainment and saying something powerful,” NME wrote of the show.

“One minute Ashnikko’s riding a pink bear with giant cyclops eye as she giddily performs restless new single ‘Tantrum’, the next she’s delivering an impassioned sermon on consent.”

Similarly glowing was our review of her debut mixtape ‘Demidevil’, which arrived in January.

“A debut album proper in all but name, in fact, ‘Demidevil’ shows that Ashnikko’s far more than a two-trend wonder – with a tank full of intriguing bangers that evade living under ‘Daisy’s formidable shadow,” our verdict stated.