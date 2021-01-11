Ashnikko brings forward release of ‘Demidevil’ mixtape to this week

Ashnikko has brought forward the release of her new mixtape ‘Demidevil’ – it will now arrive this Friday (January 15).

The release date change comes after physical copies of the mixtape were sent out to fans far in advance of the original release date.

“hey yall!! as u know, loads of my mixtapes were sent out more than a month before my desired release date,” she wrote on Instagram. “and i honestly don’t think it’s fair that you all don’t get to hear the music at the same time and enjoy it together…..

“SOOO…I have made the decision to bring DEMIDEVIL forward and release it next Friday, January 15th!!!!!!! my pride and joy, the apple of my eye, something i’ve poured my heart and soul into, my baby DEMIDEVIL is out NEXT FRIDAY EEEEEEEEEEEEK LET’S PARTY !!!!!!!!”

The North Carolina pop star, whose real name is Ashton Casey, released her ‘Hi, It’s Me’ EP last year, and later went viral on TikTok with her pop-rap offering ‘Stupid’. Ahead of the release of ‘Demidevil’, she has shared Grimes collaboration ‘Cry’, before debuting a metal-themed new version of the track, on which she was joined by hardcore troupe Employed To Serve.

Speaking to NME recently, Ashnikko discussed how she felt about Miley Cyrus performing a dance routine to ‘Stupid’.

“That was sick. For me, it felt like a cool little moment on TikTok and when Miley did a dance to it, it felt like A Thing,” she explained. “I’m glad my angry ass song about my ex-boyfriend made it into so many people’s playlists.”