Ashnikko has released the pirate-themed video for her latest track ‘Deal With It’ – check it out below.

The song, which features on the singer/rapper’s imminent mixtape ‘DEMIDEVIL’ (which is set for release this Friday), prominently features Kelis’ 1999 classic ‘Caught Out There’.

“My tentacle break-up fantasy brought to life,” Ashnikko said of ‘Deal With It’, adding of the Kelis sample: “Having a sample of Kelis’ ‘Caught Out There’ is an actual dream come true. My childhood musical hero.”

Ashnikko has now released the visuals for ‘Deal With It’. Directed by Charlotte Rutherford, the pirate-themed clip sees the artist transform into a tentacle-clad monster – you can check out the video for the track below.

Speaking last week about the decision to bring forward the release of her ‘DEMIDEVIL’ mixtape, Ashnikko explained that the move was made after physical copies of the release were mistakenly shipped a month before her desired release date.

“I honestly don’t think it’s fair that you all don’t get to hear the music at the same time and enjoy it together,” she said in a message to her fans. “SOOO…I have made the decision to bring ‘DEMIDEVIL’ forward and release it next Friday, January 15th!!!!!!!

“My pride and joy, the apple of my eye, something I’ve poured my heart and soul into, my baby ‘DEMIDEVIL’ is out NEXT FRIDAY EEEEEEEEEEEEK LET’S PARTY !!!!!!!”

Ashnikko recently featured in the NME 100, our annual list of tips for the new and breaking artists who look set to make the coming year their own.