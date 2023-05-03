Ashnikko delays ‘Weedkiller’ music video release after Belgrade school shooting

Ashnikko has pushed back the release of the music video for ‘Weedkiller’ by a week out of respect following the school shooting in Belgrade.

Earlier today, eight pupils and a security guard were killed in a shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in the centre of the Serbian capital, with another six pupils and a teacher injured. The shooter, a 13 year old boy named by police as Kosta Kecmanovic, has been arrested along with his parents [via BBC].

Ashnikko explained in a tweet that the video release has been delayed because it was filmed in Belgrade. “due to the horrific tragedy that happened in one of the elementary schools in Belgrade this morning, we will be postponing the release of the Weedkiller music video to next week in condolence,” they wrote.

“We filmed this music video in Belgrade, and it is a celebration of Serbian talent and creativity; my best friend and co-director Vasso and all the other wonderful Serbian talent and crew made it the most beautiful shoot i’ve ever done.

“My heart hurts for those affected by this senseless violence. sending you all my prayers and love”

due to the horrific tragedy that happened in one of the elementary schools in Belgrade this morning, we will be postponing the release of the Weedkiller music video to next week in condolence. — ashnikko (@ashnikko) May 3, 2023

‘Weedkiller’ is the title track from Ashnikko’s upcoming debut album, which is set to arrive on June 2 and also features the recent single ‘Worms’.

“My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into,” Ashnikko shared of the album in a statement. “My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using WEEDKILLER machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER.”

The album follows the singer’s 2021 debut mixtape ‘Demidevil’, described by NME as “a debut album proper in all but name”, and Ashnikko recently shared her first new single since 2021, ‘You Make Me Sick!’.

They will also be going on a huge world tour across Asia, New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe and the UK – including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

You can buy your tickets for the UK here and find tickets for shows in North America here.

