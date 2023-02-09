Ashnikko returns with aggressive new single ‘You Make Me Sick!’

Ashnikko has shared her first new single since 2021, an aggressive industrial-trap cut titled ‘You Make Me Sick!’

“I’ve decided to come back with my angriest, most cathartic song to date,” the singer said of the new song in an accompanying statement. “My own personal rage room for me to smash my plates.”

‘You Make Me Sick!’ arrives alongside an intense, Saam Farahmand-directed video which you can see below (Heads up that it contains flashing images that may not be suitable for some viewers.)

‘You Make Me Sick!’ marks Ashnikko’s first new music since their prolific 2021. That year, they released debut mixtape ‘Demidevil’, shared standalone singles ‘Panic Attacks in Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’, released the fourth instalment in their Halloween-themed singles series and more.

“Ashnikko’s first real body of work builds on the early hype, and draws from a far wider pot of musical influences than before,” NME said of ‘Demidevil’ in a four-star review upon its release that described it as “a debut album proper in all but name”.

“Nu-metal, pop-punk, The Neptunes-esque production tricks and campy musical theatre all get a look-in on a release that also prominently samples Kelis’ ‘Caught Out There’ and features Princess Nokia and Grimes as guest stars.”

Last year saw Ashnikko take to the festival circuit, performing at the likes of Governors Ball and Reading & Leeds, where NME declared her one of the 10 best new acts we saw at the event. This year, Ashnikko will perform as part of Coachella Festival, TRNSMT in Glasgow and more.