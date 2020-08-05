Ashnikko shares metal take on her Grimes-featured track ‘Cry’

Ashnikko has shared a metal reworking of her recent single ‘Cry’ – listen to it below.

Originally featuring Grimes, Ashnikko is joined by UK metallic hardcore troupe Employed To Serve on the new version of ‘Cry’.

“Ashnikko films a lot of different themed videos for her YouTube channel and for the latest one she wanted to reimagine her latest single ‘Cry’ ft. Grimes and make it more metal,” Employed To Serve’s Justine said of the track. “As part of it, I taught her the basics of screaming and Sammy reworked the song in our backroom makeshift studio to make it more suitable for guitar.”

She continued: “The crypt we filmed in was possibly the coolest place I’ve ever been in and there were family graves that have been there since the 1800s. When we arrived the first thing we were told was not to sit on or put our gear on the ledges as it was crumbling and below was a 50ft drop into over 500 dead bodies! That would be a horrible way to go.

“We filmed the whole thing live and it was all filmed on one continuous shot, we’re really pleased with how it came out and really enjoyed working with Ash on this. I’ve enjoyed how other genres collaborate more frequently with other artists and I always thought that it would be great if metal bands did the same.”

Listen to Ashnikko’s metal reworking of ‘Cry’ below:

The North Carolina pop star, whose real name is Ashton Casey, released her ‘Hi, It’s Me’ EP last year, and later went viral on TikTok with her pop-rap offering ‘Stupid’.

Speaking to NME recently, Ashnikko discussed how she felt about Miley Cyrus performing a dance routine to ‘Stupid’.

“That was sick. For me, it felt like a cool little moment on TikTok and when Miley did a dance to it, it felt like A Thing,” she explained. “I’m glad my angry ass song about my ex-boyfriend made it into so many people’s playlists.”

Having taken part in a virtual yoga session with Charli XCX, while also featuring on Yungblud’s online show during lockdown, the singer explained that her growing popularity has resulted in “quite the lifestyle change.”

“I’m still getting used to it. It’s a little bit uncomfortable at times, my relationship with social media has completely changed and I’m still working it out. Just being more visible as a human being is a weird state of being alive.”