Ashnikko shares new song ‘Daisy’ and launches collaboration with Beats and TikTok

Ashnikko has shared a new song called ‘Daisy’ – listen to the new track below.

The new tracks comes as the start of a new collaboration between the pop star, Beats By Dre and TikTok.

“DAISY! MY PRIDE AND JOY!” Ashnikko wrote on Twitter, announcing the new song, before calling it “THE SONG I’VE BEEN WAITING TO RELEASE FOR A WHOLE YEAR.

“BE NICE TO HER I LOVE HER SO MUCH!”

Listen to ‘Daisy’ below.

Ashnikko went viral on TikTok with her song ‘Stupid’ last year, following it up recently with her ‘Hi, It’s Me’ EP.

The new collaboration with TikTok will see fans share ideas for the ‘Daisy’ video, which will eventually be compiled by director Charlotte Rutherford into a final version compiling all the entries.

‘Daisy’ follows Ashnikko’s recent Grimes collaboration, ‘Cry’, which came complete with a video that “depicts Ashnikko and Grimes mutating and metamorphosing into a demon alter ego of Ashnikko stalking her prey”.

Speaking to NME recently, Ashnikko discussed how she felt about Miley Cyrus performing a dance routine to ‘Stupid’.

“That was sick. For me, it felt like a cool little moment on TikTok and when Miley did a dance to it, it felt like A Thing,” she explained. “I’m glad my angry ass song about my ex-boyfriend made it into so many people’s playlists.”