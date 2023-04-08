Ashnikko shares title track from debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’

Ashnikko has shared the title track from her upcoming debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ – check it out below.

The singer will release their first LP on June 2 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and it has been previewed by recent single ‘Worms’.

“My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into,” Ashnikko shared of the album in a statement. “My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using WEEDKILLER machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, WEEDKILLER.”

Discussing the title track, out now, they added: “This is the song that spawned the whole album. It’s the climax of the album, the epic fight scene in the wasteland.

“Swords drawn, roots deep into the ground, i have come here to photosynthesize and eliminate the weedkillers. It is a violent fantastical storytelling set in my realm.”

Listen to the new track below.

Along with the album news, the singer has announced a huge world tour across Asia, New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe and the UK – including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

You can buy your tickets for the UK here and find tickets for shows in North America here. See the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2023

15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

16 – Chicago, Illinois, Aragon Ballroom

18 – Columbus, Ohio, KEMBA Live!

19 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Stage AE

21 – Toronto, Ontario, Rebel

22 – Royal Oak, Michigan, Royal Oak Music Theatre

23 – Cleveland, Ohio, Agora Theater

25 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner

26 – New York, New York, Brooklyn Mirage

28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Skyline Stage at The Mann

29 – Washington, District of Columbia, The Anthem

30 – Richmond, Virginia, The National

OCTOBER 2023

02 – Raleigh, North Carolina, The Ritz

03 – Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore

05 – St. Petersburg, Florida, Jannus Live

06 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live at the Backyard

07 – Orlando, Florida, House of Blues

10 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

11 – Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works

13 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

14 – Kansas City, Missouri, Uptown Theater

16 – Denver, Colorado, The Mission Ballroom

17 – Salt Lake City, Utah, The Complex Rockwell

19 – Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum

20 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo

21 – Portland, Oregon, Roseland Theater

24 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

27 – Phoenix, Arizona, The Van Buren

NOVEMBER 2023

19 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

21 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

22 – Berlin, Germany, Huxleys

24 – Paris, France, Elysee Montmartre

25 – Cologne, Germany, Carlswerk Victoria

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2023

01 – Manchester, UK, O2 Victoria Warehouse

03 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute

05 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City

06 – Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy

08 – Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

09 – Bristol, UK, Marble Factory

11 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre

The album follows the singer’s 2021 debut mixtape ‘Demidevil’, described by NME as “a debut album proper in all but name”, and Ashnikko recently shared her first new single since 2021, ‘You Make Me Sick!’.