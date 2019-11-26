Watch Ash’s nostalgic new video for classic track ‘Petrol’

The group are celebrating their 25th year in 2020

Ash have shared a new video for their classic track ‘Petrol’ – check it out below.

The ’90s group are set to mark their 25th anniversary in early 2020 with a new record comprising songs from across their career. Released on February 14, ‘Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years of Ash’ will feature fan-favourites such as ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Shining Light’ and ‘Buzzkill’.

Now, Ash have released new visuals for the remastered version of 1994’s ‘Petrol’. The montage is made up of archive VHS clips of the group performing live. It’s edited together with footage of child cycling, a group of friends on the beach, a fairground location and more.

This follows on from the release of a new video for ‘Jack Names The Planets’, which will also feature on the upcoming anniversary album.

A special edition of ‘Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years of Ash’ will include an eighteen track collection of rarities which features a cover of The Buzzcock’s classic ‘Everybody’s Happy Nowadays’ (the track also includes an appearance from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin) and The Undertones’ ‘Teenage Kicks’.

Ash will continue their quarter-century celebrations with an extensive UK and European tour, which kicks off in Leeds on February 17.

You can see a full list of the UK dates below and find ticket information here.

FEBRUARY

17 Stylus LEEDS University, UK

18 O2 Academy NEWCASTLE, UK

20 SWG3 TV Studio GLASGOW, UK

21 O2 Ritz MANCHESTER, UK

22 Rock City NOTTINGHAM, UK

24 O2 Academy BRISTOL, UK

25 Pyramids PORTSMOUTH, UK

27 The Roundhouse LONDON, UK

Ash’s latest album ‘Islands’ was released in May 2018. In a four-star review of the project, NME said: “These are signs of Ash dove-tailing with the modern alt-rock front-runners, allowing their mature meditations on friendship, betrayal, love and loss to nestle alongside indie’s emotional behemoths.”