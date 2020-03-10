Asking Alexandria announce UK and European tour

Asking Alexandria have announced a new set of UK tour dates for October as part of a wider European tour.

The Yorkshire band will tour in support of their forthcoming new album ‘Like A House On Fire’, which is set for release on May 15.

Asking Alexandria will kick off the UK leg of their upcoming tour in Glasgow before visits to Manchester and Birmingham. They’ll end the jaunt with a show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on October 23.

“We are coming home!” guitarist Ben Bruce said in a statement about the newly announced dates. “We have been waiting for so long to announce our UK/Europe tour and we cannot fucking wait to get back to you guys!

“We have spent a long time building this stage show to make it the biggest and most exciting show we have ever toured with. So let’s light this world up like a house on fucking fire. We will see you soon!”

You can see Asking Alexandria’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

October

19 – Glasgow Barrowlands

20 – Manchester Academy

21 – Birmingham O2 Academy

23 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Speaking about ‘Like A House On Fire’, Bruce said that the band had “been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album”.

“We are absolutely in love with what we have created,” he said. “There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and songs celebrating our journey.

“This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria.”