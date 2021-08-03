ASL interpreter goes viral after ‘WAP’ performance with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

An American Sign Language interpreter at Lollapalooza festival has gone viral after her work during Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s performance of their 2020 hit ‘WAP’.

TikTok user Guilherme Senise captured the interpreter’s energetic performance of the song’s x-rated lyrics, with his footage rapidly amassing almost 9 million views. The clip has also gone viral on Twitter. You can take a look below.

The clip also sees a brief appearance from Megan Fox and her partner Machine Gun Kelly, walking past the front of the stage.

The ASL interpreter is the Instagram user @Kelly4Access, who addressed the viral clip by highlighting the work of a number of Deaf ASL teachers, influencers and content creators.

“Thanks for the love on my page from hearing people but I’m just an interpreter passionate about providing access to a community I love and have learned everything from,” she said.

“If you’re still wondering why deaf and hard of hearing people go to concerts follow these pages and learn something new. Seeing an interpreter at a concert shouldn’t be shocking. Seeing a deaf interpreter on tour with every artist should be the norm!”

Among the pages she shared were others who have delivered ASL interpretations of tracks by Megan, Cardi and other artists, including dancer and ASL interpreters Raven Sutton and J-Tay.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKcBcuACMjk/

Sutton has also gone viral for her own take on ‘WAP’, with Cardi herself retweeting the clip in summer 2020.

Another ASL creator went viral last August for taking on the Cardi and Megan hit. Libbey Ketterer’s version on YouTube channel ‘The Daily Sign’ has amassed almost 3million views in the time since.

As well as the guest spot from Cardi, Megan’s Lollapalooza set also featured The Grammy-winning ‘Savage (Remix)’, new track ‘Thot Shit’ and others – see footage, reaction and photos from the show here.

Elsewhere at the festival, Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a last-minute secret set, while Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst debuted his dramatic new look in public for the first time and closed their set by debuting new song ‘Dad Vibes’ over the PA system.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell has said that the festival “did the right thing by returning in 2021, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.