Aspiring rapper arrested after jumping Diddy’s fence to play him a demo

An aspiring rapper named Isaiah Smalls was reportedly arrested on Saturday (February 12) for trespassing on Diddy‘s property to play him a demo tape.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old showed up at Diddy’s (real name Sean Combs) Los Angeles home and began pounding on the security gate to strike up a conversation with the Bad Boy Records founder and business mogul.

After being refused entry, he then successfully hopped the fence and was met by Diddy’s security, who apprehended him until police arrived.

In a video clip obtained by TMZ, Smalls can be seen pacing in front of the security gate and yelling obscenities, getting increasingly frustrated at being unable to make contact.

Diddy was not home at the time and Smalls was arrested for trespassing but released from custody an hour later.

This is not the first time that Diddy has had to deal with intruders. In early 2021, Diddy‘s home in Los Angeles was reportedly targeted by burglars. According to TMZ, an invader reportedly opened a side door to forcibly enter the house, the same property where his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter was tragically found dead in November 2018, which triggered its security system.

The outlet also claimed that the break-in was discovered by a caretaker, who realised that someone had rifled through the contents of the home.

Last summer, Diddy confirmed that he was working on his first project in six years. “I’m making a classic,” he tweeted, before sharing it on his Instagram.

Diddy’s last project was the 2015 mixtape ‘MMM (Money Making Mitch)’, which featured tracks with Future, Big Sean, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Kim and more.