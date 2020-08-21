Watch Astrid S’s playful video for empowering new single ‘Marilyn Monroe’

Astrid S has shared the playful video for her new single ‘Marilyn Monroe’ – scroll down the page to watch it below.

The song is the star’s third release of 2020 and is set to feature on her upcoming debut album.

The Norwegian musician directed the video herself, which was shot in Oslo and stars Astrid as she dances her way around a number of locations. Watch it below now.

Speaking about the new track, Astrid S said: “To me, an empowered woman is a woman who lives their life the way she desires to, that aligns with her chosen purpose in life, who is grateful for the possibilities she’s been given. She takes responsibility for staying educated, stands up for herself and for others. To me, the most empowering feeling is to be kind to myself and the people around me.

“I felt empowered making ‘Marilyn Monroe’ and I want anyone who’s listening to it to feel like they can be whoever they want to be without the fear of being judged… I wanted to make a song that you can sing and dance along to but also makes you feel strong, confident and proud.”

Astrid added that she was inspired to educate herself about the history of the suppression of women after hearing Zara Larsson speak about feminism in 2014.

“I’m really proud to live in a country [Norway] where we’ve come a long way with equality, and I have so many women and men in my life that give me space to be whoever I want to be and do whatever I want to do,” she explained.

“For the past few years, my friends and fans have had the biggest impact on me feeling like I can embrace my sexuality and identity. I’m still growing, and I love how I’m able to do that with them.”

‘Marilyn Monroe’ follows two previous singles this year, ‘Dance Dance Dance’ and ‘I Do’. She released her fourth and latest EP ‘Down Low’ in September 2019.

The star supported Years & Years on their UK arena tour in 2018, while she also supported Larsson on her US tour last year.