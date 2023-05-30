ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo covers 10cm’s ‘Stalker’ in tribute to Moonbin

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boyband ASTRO has released a cover of 10cm’s ‘Stalker’ in tribute to late band member Moonbin.

Cha Eun-woo released his new cover of 10cm’s ‘Stalker’ on his official YouTube channel at exactly 2:23am KST, a reference to ASTRO’s debut date of February 23, 2016.

Prior to the cover’s release, the singer had also uploaded an archival clip to Instagram Stories of Moonbin performing ‘Stalker’ during a karaoke session. Cha Eun-woo also captioned the story with the words: “My friend”.

Cha Eun-woo’s cover of ‘Stalker’ was accompanied by a simple music video, featuring the singer performing the song at his desk while reading the lyrics from a piece of paper.

According to Soompi, ‘Stalker’ is known among fans of ASTRO as one of Moonbin’s favourite songs. The singer died last month at the age of 25.

Moonbin was one of six founding members of ASTRO, alongside Sanha, Cha Eun-woo, JinJin, MJ and ex-member Rocky. He was also the older brother of Moon Sua, from the K-pop girl group Billlie.

Prior to his passing, Moonbin had released the mini-album ‘Incense’ and the single ‘Madness’ with bandmate Sanha. It was the duo’s third project together as a sub-unit of ASTRO.

Meanwhile, ASTRO’s last release as a full group was their May studio album ‘Drive To The Starry Road’, which featured the title track ‘Candy Sugar Pop’.