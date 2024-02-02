ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo drops slick teaser for debut solo mini-album ‘Entity’

ASTRO singer Cha Eun-woo has unveiled the first teaser for his highly anticipated solo debut, ‘Entity’.

On February 2, the idol’s label Fantagio Music released a teaser video for Cha Eun-woo’s upcoming solo debut. The project will be a mini-album called ‘Entity’. Other details, including a tracklist, the lead single and release date, have yet to be announced.

The solemn clip depicts Cha Eun-woo sitting alone in a parked car in the middle of an empty street at night, as heavy rain pours. He sits in the driver’s seat and lights a cigarette as he sheds tears in silence until he winds up the window, before the video cuts to black.

The clip marks the first look at the ASTRO singer’s upcoming solo debut, which was first announced early last month by Fantagio via Korean press. At the time, the company also added that Cha Eun-woo would preview songs from ‘Entity’ during his solo fan concert ‘Just One 10 Minute’: Mystery Elevator’, which will take place on February 17 in Seoul, South Korean.

Following the kick-off show in Seoul, Cha will then embark on a 2024 Asia tour of the same name, with stops in cities across Southeast Asia and Japan in the weeks that follow.

Although ‘Entity’ is set to be billed as his official solo debut, Cha already has a handful of solo songs to his name. Many of the releases served as soundtracks for a number of K-dramas he starred in, including 2023’s ‘Jealousy’ from A Good Day to be a Dog and ‘Love So Fine’ from True Beauty in 2021.

In 2022, Cha – along with his ASTRO bandmates – each released solo songs as part of their third studio album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’. The singer co-wrote his solo song ‘First Love’ for that release.