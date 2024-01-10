ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo to make his solo debut this year

ASTRO‘s Cha Eun-woo is working on his debut solo record, Fantagio Music has confirmed.

On January 9, SpoTV News reported that Cha Eun-woo is preparing to release his first solo album in the first half of 2024. Fantagio later confirmed the news via Star1, adding that the ASTRO member aims to unveil songs from the upcoming project at this solo fan concert this February.

“Cha Eun-woo is preparing his first solo album with the goal of releasing it in the first half of 2024,” the K-pop agency said, as translated by Soompi. ”In particular, he is preparing with the objective of unveiling the songs from his solo album for the first time on stage at his first fan-con […], so please show lots of anticipation.”

Although the upcoming release will mark his official solo debut, the K-pop idol has released solo songs in the past, many of which were for soundtracks of K-dramas he has starred in. These include 2023’s ‘Jealousy’ from A Good Day to be a Dog and ‘Love So Fine’ from True Beauty in 2021, among others.

In 2022, Cha – along with his ASTRO bandmates – each released solo songs as part of their third studio album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’. The singer co-wrote his solo song ‘First Love’ for that release.

In December, Fantagio announced that the singer would be embarking on his 2024 ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ Asia tour. The ASTRO member will be kicking off the tour in Seoul on February 17, before heading to Southeast Asia and Japan in the following weeks.