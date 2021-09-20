ASTRO and Dreamcatcher enter self-quarantine after members test positive for COVID-19

K-pop groups ASTRO and Dreamcatcher have entered self-quarantine after two of their members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Yesterday (September 19), agencies of JinJin of ASTRO and Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon announced that the K-pop idols had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the members of ASTRO and Dreamcatcher, as well as staff members who had come into contact with either group, have entered self-quarantine.

According to Fantagio Music, JinJin had gotten a second PCR test on September 18, following a negative result on September 16, after falling sick and experiencing “abnormal symptoms”. Members Moonbin and Sanha, as well as all staff members, were tested for the coronavirus on the same day.

“At the moment, JinJin has entered self-quarantine at the behest of the disease control authorities and is waiting for guidance about further necessary measures,” said Fantagio on ASTRO’s official fan café, as translated by Soompi.

In an update earlier today (September 20), the agency shared that Moonbin and Sanha had tested negative. However, Fantagio also noted that “their schedules were immediately cancelled and they went into self-quarantine following the guidelines of health authorities”.

Meanwhile, Dreamcatcher Company shared that member Gahyeon had “detected an abnormality in her health and immediately underwent a preemptive PCR test”, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

“The other members and all staff members have received PCR tests and are waiting for their results. As of this moment, Dreamcatcher will halt all of their scheduled activities and immediately enter self-quarantine,” said the agency, per Soompi.

In other K-pop news, Belift Lab announced last week that boyband ENHYPEN have recovered from COVID-19, after six of the group’s seven members had previously tested positive for the virus. It also noted that all members are currently “resting with a clean bill of health”.