ASTRO to release eighth mini-album ‘Switch On’ next month

South Korean boyband ASTRO have announced that they will make their return next month with a new mini-album.

On July 12 at Midnight KST, the group’s agency Fantagio Music unveiled a colourful “coming soon” poster on Twitter, where it announced ASTRO’s forthcoming project. At noon on the same day, the agency released a “moving poster” that reveals the mini-album’s title, ‘SWITCH ON’, and its August 2 release date.

‘SWITCH ON’ will be ASTRO’s eighth mini-album following 2020’s ‘Gateway’, which featured the title track ‘Knock’. Additionally, the boyband released their sophomore studio album ‘All Yours’ and its title track ‘One’ in April. The record has since been certified platinum by Gaon, making it their first album to be certified by Korea Music Content Association, which owns the Gaon Music Chart.

In other K-pop news, Former IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon is set to compete on the Mnet’s upcoming TV dance competition Street Woman Fighter (a direct translation of its Korean title, ‘스트릿 우먼 파이터’).

The K-pop idol will appear on the forthcoming series as part of the dance crew WANT, which also includes celebrity choreographer and dancer Choi Hyojin. The show will be judged by BoA and NCT’s Taeyong, with former Wanna One member and singer Kang Daniel as the programme’s host.

Aside from Street Woman Fighter, Taeyong has been involved in a number of solo projects this year, including his solo releases via his personal Soundcloud account, various freestyle dances uploaded to his personal Instagram and collaborations with EXO‘s Baekhyun and Red Velvet‘s Seulgi on the songs ‘Monroe’ and ‘Rose’ respectively.