ASTRO members JinJin and Rocky to collaborate on joint mini-album

ASTRO members Jinjin and Rocky are set to collaborate on new music together.

Yesterday (December 27), the K-pop idols’ agency Fantagio Music released teasers for the pair’s upcoming mini-album titled ‘Restore’. The concept poster, which features brightly-colored humanoid blobs, seems to reference social distancing measures that have been put in place over the past two years prevent the spread of COVID-19.

‘Restore’ by JinJin and Rocky is slated for release on January 17. Further details about the upcoming record are expected to be released in the coming days.

Advertisement

Jinjin and Rocky are the second sub-unit by members of ASTRO, following Moonbin and Sanha in 2020. The latter duo had teamed up to release ‘IN-OUT,’ a five-track record led by title track ‘Bad Idea’. Last month, ASTRO singer MJ also made his solo debut with the single album ‘Happy Virus’.

In other ASTRO news, the group were recently appeared during the 2021 MBC Music Festival, where they performed ‘One’ and ‘After Midnight’. Sanha has also teamed up with UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae and Stray Kids’ Seungmin for a performance of ‘Paradise’ from the Boys Over Flowers soundtrack.

Meanwhile, GOT7’s Mark Tuan has released a snippet for what seems to be a new upcoming solo song. If the snippet is indeed a new song from the K-pop idol, the upcoming release will be Tuan’s much-anticipated follow-up to ‘Last Breath,’ which was released on November 12.