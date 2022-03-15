ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha return with psychedelic music video for ‘Who’

ASTRO sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha have made a comeback with their sensual new single ‘Who’ from their new mini-album ‘Refuge’.

In the dark visual, the duo enter a disorienting new world, surrounded by smoke and mirrors as their vision grows blurry. The pair begin dancing in an eerie church pew, which appears increasingly decrepit throughout the video.

“Here, I can take us home / Fold the mistake that is seen beyond / Close your eyes, rockabye, a-bye, a-bye,” they sing on the track’s intense bridge.

Advertisement

‘Who’ is the lead single of the duo’s brand-new mini-album ‘Refuge’, which also includes tracks like ‘BOO’, ‘Distance’ and their laidback pre-release single ‘Ghost Town’, which also received a music video.

The pair had debuted as ASTRO’s first sub-unit in September 2020 with their mini-album ‘In-Out’, led by the single ‘Bad Idea’.

This release by Moonbin and Sanha comes just a week after Fantagio Music announced that the duo had been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, ASTRO’s sixth anniversary fan-meeting, titled ‘2022 ASTRO AROHA FESTIVAL [GATE 6]’, which was scheduled for March 13, was postponed.

“As it has become difficult for ASTRO’s Moonbin and Yoon Sanha to participate in their scheduled activities, we will make another announcement about the artists’ upcoming promotions once they are released from quarantine,” wrote the agency.

Advertisement

Moonbin and Sanha’s return also comes just two months after the boyband’s second sub-unit, formed by members JinJin and Rocky, made their official debut with their mini-album ‘Restore’. That release was led by the upbeat single ‘Just Breathe’, which dropped alongside a comical music video that depicted the duo in self-quarantine.