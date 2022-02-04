ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha to make their comeback next month

Boyband ASTRO’s subunit, formed by members Moonbin and Sanha, will be returning with a new mini-album this March.

On February 4, Fantagio Music announced via South Korean news outlet Newsen that the duo are set to drop their as-yet-unnamed sophomore mini-album in March. The upcoming record will be preceded by a pre-release single titled ‘Ghost Town’ arriving later this month.

“Moonbin and Sanha will be releasing their second mini-album in March, ahead of which they will be dropping the pre-release single ‘Ghost Town’ on February 11. They will be showing a new and different side of themselves,” wrote the agency, as translated by Soompi.

The pair had debuted as ASTRO’s first subunit in September 2020 with their mini-album ‘In-Out’, which included its lead single ‘Bad Idea’. The upcoming release will mark the duo’s first official comeback as a unit since its conception.

News of Moonbin and Sanha’s return comes less than a month after the boyband’s second subunit, formed by members JinJin and Rocky, had made their official debut with their mini-album ‘Restore’. That release had been led by the upbeat single ‘Just Breath’ and its music video depicting the duo in self-quarantine.

In other ASTRO news, Fantagio shared in late January that member MJ would be taking a hiatus from group activities due to health concerns. “During his recent promotions, ASTRO’s MJ noticed issues with his health, and so he went to the hospital for an in-depth checkup,” wrote the label in a statement.

“We ask for your generous understanding about the fact that we have decided on a temporary hiatus from activities for the sake of healthier activities in the future,” it added. “We consider the health of our artists our top priority, and we will do our utmost to try and help our artist recover quickly.”