Moonbin of K-pop boyband ASTRO has died at the age of 25.

The singer was found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea by his manager today (April 19), according to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station (via Yonhap News, as translated by Korean pop culture website Soompi).

“It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” the police said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

Moonbin’s passing has since been confirmed by his label Fantagio Music. In a statement on Twitter, the agency said, as translated by Koreaboo: “We would like to apologize for the sad, heart-breaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky.

“Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

The message continued: “It is even more heart-breaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love. We are heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else.

“We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are in a state of great sadness and sorrow due to the sudden news, can honour the deceased.”

It added: “According to the wishes of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with the family members and company colleagues. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

Moonbin was one of five members of ASTRO. He was also the older brother of Moon Sua, a member of the K-pop girl group Billlie.

Hours prior to the news of his passing, a Fan Con Tour event in Jakarta, Indonesia that Moonbin had been set to attend on May 13 was cancelled. At the time, the organiser said in a statement on Twitter that the cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control”.

Moonbin had also been scheduled to perform at the Dream Concert in Busan, South Korea next month as part of the ASTRO sub-unit group Moonbin & Sanha. The duo shared a mini-album titled ‘Incense’ back in January.

ASTRO released their third and most recent studio album, ‘Drive To The Starry Road’, last May.

Earlier this year, ASTRO’s Rocky confirmed his departure from the K-pop group. Fantagio Music explained in a statement at the time that the band would “continue on as a five-member group in the future”.

This is a breaking news story – check back for updates…

For further help and advice on mental health: