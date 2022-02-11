ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha return with new single ‘Ghost Town’

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha have made their long-awaited return as a sub-unit with their new single ‘Ghost Town’.

In the accompanying video, the two K-pop idols are seen performing the new single in an empty studio, illuminated only by an LCD screen in the background, showcasing some images of dark, desolate planets with red clouds.

“Let you go now / I’m about to kick it with some ghosts now / Without any lingering feelings, go down / I got a ticket out of ghost town,” Moonbin sings in the chorus, which features sombre hip-hop-inspired instrumental.

Advertisement

Fantagio Music had previously announced that ‘Ghost Town’ would act as a pre-release single for the duo’s as-yet-unnamed sophomore mini-album, which is due out sometime in March. Through the new mini-album, Moonbin and Sanha are said to be “showing a new and different side of themselves”, said the agency in their announcement last week.

The pair had debuted as ASTRO’s first sub-unit in September 2020 with their mini-album ‘In-Out’, which included the lead single ‘Bad Idea’. The release of ‘Ghost Town’ marks the duo’s first official comeback as a unit since.

News of Moonbin and Sanha’s return comes less than a month after the boyband’s second sub-unit, formed by members JinJin and Rocky, had made their official debut with their mini-album ‘Restore’. That release had been led by the upbeat single ‘Just Breathe’ which dropped alongside a music video that depicted the duo in self-quarantine.

In other ASTRO news, Fantagio shared in late January that member MJ would be taking a hiatus from group activities due to health concerns. “During his recent promotions, ASTRO’s MJ noticed issues with his health, and so he went to the hospital for an in-depth checkup,” wrote the label in a statement.