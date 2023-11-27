Ex-ASTRO’s Rocky on Moonbin’s death: “My world came crashing down”

Ex-ASTRO member Rocky has opened up about the sudden passing of his former bandmate and friend Moonbin earlier this year.

Rocky opened up about the death of Moonbin in a new interview with South Korean news outlet 10 Asia, where he spoke about their long friendship and how the passing had affected him.

“I wasn’t myself for the first couple of weeks after he passed away. It was a big shock to me,” Rocky said, per SBS Star, revealing that he and Moobin had known one other for over 12 years.

Advertisement

“If I’m being completely honest here, I’m still getting over the whole thing. I think I’m only half done sending him to that side of the world. I still miss him too much,” he added.

Rock added that the news of Moonbin’s passing had “really hit me hard”, adding that “it seemed as though my world came crashing down when I heard it”.

“I felt indescribably devastated at that time. It was all thanks to the people around me that I was able to get back up,” he said. “After a while of being in complete devastation, I started to see how hard they were trying to make me feel better. That made me realise that I had to get myself going again.”

Rocky later also touched on how he believe he still need “more time” to understand his own “mixed feelings” about Moonbin’s sudden passing. He also revealed that he has written a song for the late singer that ultimately didn’t make the cut of his new solo album, ‘ROCKYST’.

“I wanted to keep the song to myself for the time being, as it’s a really sad song,” Rocky explained, but confirmed that he would “definitely release it” sometime in the future. “When I do, I’ll let everyone know that it’s a song that I made for him.”

Moonbin was one of six founding members of ASTRO, along with MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun-woo, Yoon Sanha and ex-member Rocky. He was also the older brother of Moon Sua of the K-pop girl group Billlie. The singer passed away in April 2023 at the age of 25.

For further help and advice on mental health: