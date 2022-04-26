ASTRO to release third studio album ‘Drive To The Starry Road’ next month

K-pop boyband ASTRO have announced the title and release date of their upcoming third studio album, ‘Drive To The Starry Road’.

Yesterday (April 25), the boyband’s label Fantagio Music shared a new poster, featuring a blue vintage car for the group’s forthcoming record on Twitter. ASTRO’s third studio album ‘Drive To The Starry Road’ is due out on May 16 at 6pm KST.

Notably, the record will be released a week after member MJ begins his mandatory military service on May 9. The singer announced the date of his upcoming enlistment at the boyband’s sixth anniversary fan meeting event earlier this month: “I was so happy to meet AROHA (ASTRO’s fanbase) for the first time in a long while, and I will return as a cooler and more mature version of myself.”

‘Drive To The Starry Road’ will arrive about nine months after mini-album ‘Switch On’, ASTRO’s previous release as a complete group. That record had been the follow-up to their sophomore studio album ‘All Yours’, which was released in April 2021.

In other ASTRO news, the boyband’s members Moonbin and Sanha recently made their return with their second mini-album titled ‘REFUGE’, along with its title track ‘WHO’ last month.

“Our top priority this year is to be with the fans, and to meet them face-to-face,” said Sanha during the duo’s recent interview with NME. “We’ll be seeing our fans in Korea soon, and hopefully internationally as well.”

Moonbin and Sanha’s return also came two months after the boyband’s second sub-unit, formed by members JinJin and Rocky, made their official debut with their mini-album ‘Restore’. That release was led by the upbeat single ‘Just Breathe’, which dropped alongside a comical music video that depicted the duo in self-quarantine.