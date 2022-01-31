ASTRO’s MJ to temporarily halt all promotional activities due to health concerns

ASTRO member MJ will be taking a hiatus from group activities due to health concerns.

Fantagio, the singer’s label, announced in a statement last Friday (January 28) that MJ will be taking time off to “[focus] entirely on his recovery and treatment during his hiatus, and he plans to temporarily halt all activities until he recovers his health”.

“During his recent promotions, ASTRO’s MJ noticed issues with his health, and so he went to the hospital for an in-depth checkup,” the label’s statement reads, as translated by Soompi. Fantagio added that the decision for MJ to go on hiatus was aided by “his doctor’s opinion that [MJ] needs sufficient rest and treatment”.

“We ask for your generous understanding about the fact that we have decided on a temporary hiatus from activities for the sake of healthier activities in the future. We consider the health of our artists our top priority, and we will do our utmost to try and help our artist recover quickly.”

ASTRO recently appeared during the 2021 MBC Music Festival, where they performed ‘One’ and ‘After Midnight’. Member Sanha also teamed up with UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae and Stray Kids’ Seungmin for a performance of ‘Paradise’ from the Boys Over Flowers soundtrack.

In other related ASTRO news, members JinJin and Rocky made their debut this month as a sub-unit with the funky new single, ‘Just Breathe’. The track is the lead single of the sub-unit’s debut mini-album ‘Restore’, which included a total of five tracks.