Astroworld attendee sues Travis Scott and Live Nation over death of her unborn child

A woman who allegedly lost her unborn child after sustaining multiple injuries at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the rapper and Live Nation.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens of Dayton were expecting a child when they attended the event last November.

The couple allege in their lawsuit that Williamson was “trampled and crushed, resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child” while in attendance at the festival.

In addition, Williamson also “sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body” according to the lawsuit, and the “defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child”.

The suit also alleges that the defendants, which also include security company Valle Services SMG, ASM Global and the Harris County Sports and Convention corporation, were negligent for various reasons, including inadequate security and medical personnel for the festival along with failing to recognise safety hazards.

NME has contacted a spokesperson for Travis Scott for comment.

10 people died at Scott’s Houston-based festival last November after a crowd surge.

Earlier this week, a new court filing revealed that nearly 5,000 people were injured in the tragedy. The total of over 4,900 is by far the most injuries linked to the tragedy yet.

In January a website was set up by the FBI in tandem with the Houston Police Department, asking people that attended the festival to submit photos and videos from the event.

The following month it was then reported that hundreds of lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation related to the Astroworld tragedy would move forward as one case, combining over 380 separate filings that seek to represent nearly 2,800 alleged victims.

Last month, Scott released his first song since Astroworld – a collaboration between himself, Future and 808 Mafia producer Southside titled ‘Hold That Heat’. The rapper has been making a slow comeback since the tragedy took place – he reportedly performed a short set at a private pre-Oscars party and a brief DJ set at a Coachella afterparty, before performing last weekend at a Miami nightclub.

He is also set to perform at this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards.

The rapper previously announced the launch of his multi-million dollar Project HEAL initiative, and said he would “always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy”. The rapper was, however, accused of violating a gag order by announcing the initiative.