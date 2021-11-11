Astroworld security guard retracts story that he was injected with drugs

A security guard at Astroworld festival has retracted a statement that said he was injected in the neck with drugs at the event.

Eight people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, died as a result of a crowd crush that occurred during Scott’s headlining set at the Houston festival on November 5 that also left hundreds injured.

In a press conference held after the festival, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner referenced a report made by a security guard of being injected with drugs.

Finner said at the time: “We do have a report of a security officer… who was reaching over to restrain a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck.

“He went unconscious and they administered Narcan and he was revived. The medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to if somebody was trying to inject.”

Now, in another press conference yesterday (November 10), Finner said that, after locating the security guard, “his story is not consistent” with the previous claims made.

Finner added: “He says he was struck in his head, he went unconscious, and he woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs into him.”

The incident at Astroworld has led to a growing number of lawsuits filed against Scott and promoter Live Nation, among other parties, with the family of a nine-year-old boy who is in a medically induced coma after sustaining injuries at the event seeking $1million in damages.

While Scott has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuits, he has previously said he is “devastated” by the incident and that he’s co-operating with authorities and “committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

Live Nation previously announced that it is developing a fund to pay the medical fees of those who were injured, while Scott has said he will cover funeral costs for all victims, as well as offer free therapy sessions to those who were at the event.