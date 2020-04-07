Asylums have shared details of their upcoming new album ‘Genetic Cabaret’ and shared the track ‘A Perfect Life In A Perfect World’ – listen below.

The four-piece rock outfit, who returned with the single ‘Catalogue Kids‘ in February, will release their third album on July 17 via Cool Thing. It follows on from their 2018 LP ‘Alien Human Emotions’.

‘A Perfect Life…’ reflects the current sense of uncertainty felt across the globe, presenting a desire for a better world in its lyrics against an indie-rock instrumental. “Watch the clock ticking backwards/ There’s a sun that never comes out“, its opening line goes.

The new song arrives with an accompanying monochrome video from director Andrew Delaney in which the band witness city life pass them by.

“The sentiment of ‘A Perfect Life In A Perfect World’ has taken on a different meaning for me over the last month or so which has led to us deciding to release it now,” said Asylums’ Luke Branch in reference to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Originally it was about my own struggles with low moods and not always living in the moment, thinking about how life could be all the time. Now during this period of uncertainty and profound challenge for the country and the world it feels more like a song about the future, a song about how we might want to conduct ourselves after this period of isolation and reflection.

“I hope very much that centres around kindness, community, creativity and compassion.”

You can see the full tracklist for ‘Genetic Cabaret’ below:

1: Catalogue Kids

2: Platitudes

3: A Perfect Life In A Perfect World

4: A Town Full Of Boarded Up Windows

5: Clean Money

6: Who Writes Tomorrows Headlines?

7: The Distance Between Left & Right

8: The Miracle Age

9: Adrenaline Culture

10: Yuppie Germs

11: Genetic Cabaret

12: Dull Days

Asylums, meanwhile, are set to headline London’s Moth Club on October 24.