Asylums share “unhinged” new track ‘Crypto Klepto’

Asylums have released a brand new single called ‘Crypto Klepto’ – you can check out the song’s video below.

The rip-roaring new track is the Southend band’s first new music since the release of their third album, 2020’s ‘Genetic Cabaret’.

According to a press release, the latest track from the four-piece rock outfit – comprising Luke Branch, Jazz Miell, Michael Webster, Henry Tyler – is the sound of “confusion and technological disorientation, borrowing musical bits from Beastie Boys, Bad Brains and Public Image Ltd, then refracting them through the mind of Philip K Dick at his most dystopian.”

It added: “It’s the sound of the Web2 and Web3 paradigm shift reorganised using the William Burroughs cut-up technique.”

Recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales, ‘Crypto Klepto’ was produced by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers, Idlewild, The Proclaimers).

“I can honestly say this is one of the most unhinged songs I’ve ever produced and up above 215bpm one of the fastest too,” Eringa said of the track. “At that speed, it’s genuinely difficult to get it this heavy but the booming tom overdubs and the phalanx of fuzz guitars that annex the second verse gets us there I think and the ‘Lalala’ backing vocals notch the crazy up a level too!! Wild punk rock insanity!!!! Love it!”

You can watch the song’s JJ Eringa-directed video below:

While there is no official word on when Asylums will release their fourth album, the band have said they will be announcing it very soon.

‘Genetic Cabaret’ was released on July 17, 2020, via the band’s own DIY label Cool Thing Records; it featured the singles ‘Catalogue Kids’, ‘A Perfect Life In A Perfect World’ and ‘The Distance Between Left & Right’.

Though Cool Thing, Asylums have helped to nurture a roster of talent in recent years, putting out records by the likes of BLAB, A Cause In Distress and more.