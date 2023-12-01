ATEEZ are agents of chaos in new ‘Crazy Form’ music video

K-pop boyband ATEEZ have made a comeback with their second full-length album ‘The World EP.FIN : Will’ and its title track ‘Crazy Form’.

Released today (December 1), the new ‘Crazy Form’ visual features the group as pirate-inspired vigilantes from a futuristic world as they wreak havoc and fight against hordes of hooded figures.

“9024, kick that drum / My ego’s in this show / To the moon we go / Hey, this is come crazy form / Ah ya ya ya just dance / My ego’s in this show / Put ‘em up, put ‘em up make them run / Now, that’s crazy form,” they sing in the chorus.

Prior to its release, ATEEZ performed ‘Crazy Form’ for the first time at the 2023 MAMA Awards show on November 29, where they also took home one of ten Worldwide Fan’s Choice awards.

‘The World EP.FIN : Will’ is a continuation of the group’s ‘The World’ series of releases, which began last year with their mini-album ‘The World EP.1: Movement’ and its lead single ‘Guerrilla’. Notably, that single was named one of NME’s 25 best K-pop songs of 2022 along with the B-side ‘Cyberpunk’ from that same album.

It also comes less than six months after the previous release in the series ‘The World EP.2: Outlaw’ and its title track ‘Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)’, which arrived this June.

