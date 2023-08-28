ATEEZ’s Jongho to undergo surgery and take hiatus from boyband

ATEEZ member Jongho will be taking a hiatus from the boyband due to a leg injury.

Last week, K-pop agency KQ Entertainment shared that Jongho would be pausing all activities and returning to Korea due to “extreme pain” in his leg after an appearance at KCON LA 2023 while the rest of the group continued on their 2023 ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ tour.

At the time, the agency said that the singer was previously diagnosed with a meniscus rupture following an ankle injury, which he had been treating with “injections that helped relieve pain and boost regenerative qualities” as he wanted to continue his activities.

Over the weekend on August 26, the agency announced that Jongho will be undergoing surgery and intensive rehabilitation at the recommendation of a doctor, and will be going on hiatus to focus on his recovery.

“While Jongho was [already] undergoing conservative treatment and recovery for a meniscus rupture, it was determined that detailed examination and additional measures were necessary,” said KQ, per Soompi.

“After a thorough examination, Jongho was recommended to undergo surgery and receive intensive management for the existing injured area,” it continued, adding that ATEEZ would be carrying out their upcoming schedules while he undergoes post-surgery rehabilitation.

The agency did not share when Jongho is expected to make a full recovery, but said that it would provide further updates when the idol is ready to perform with the group again.

ATEEZ are currently on the Latin American leg of their tour, which will continue into September, before the boyband head to Manila and Singapore later that month.