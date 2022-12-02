ATEEZ detail European leg of ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour, including O2 show in London

Dates and venues for the European leg of ATEEZ’s ongoing ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour have been released.

Yesterday (December 1), concert organiser AEG Presents revealed the list of dates and venues for the K-pop boyband’s forthcoming European shows. The group will hold shows in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom (where they’ll play the O2 in London), Spain, Denmark and Paris.

The group’s European tour will kick off with a show at Amsterdam on February 10, 2023, before heading to Berlin, Brussels and London the following week. From there, ATEEZ will go on to perform in London, Madrid, Copenhagen and Paris.

Details on how to sign up for the presale can be viewed through the AEG Presents website. Ticket prices for the Berlin show can be viewed through the Karsten Jahnke website, though ticketing details for the rest of the European shows, including onsale dates, have yet to be released at the time of publication.

The full list of dates for ATEEZ’s ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ European tour are as follows:

February 2023

Friday 10 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 14 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

Saturday 18 – Brussels, PALAIS12

Wednesday 22 – London, The O2

Tuesday 28 – Madrid, WiZink Center

March 2023

Saturday 4 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

Tuesday 7 – Paris, Accor Arena

Prior to their European tour, ATEEZ will cap off their 2022 with a show in Toronto’s FirstOntario Center on December 2, and a two-day residency in Chiba’s Makuhari Messe from December 11 to 12.

‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour marks the group’s third world tour overall following ‘The Fellowship: Beginning of the End’ tour, which ran from January to May, and ‘The Expedition’ tour, which ran for several months in 2019.

Apart from touring, ATEEZ also released their ninth mini-album ‘The World Ep.1: Movement’, in July. That record, led by single ‘Guerrilla’, is the first instalment of the group’s new ‘The World’ series.