ATEEZ announce ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour with dates in North America, Korea and Japan

K-pop boyband ATEEZ have announced dates for their ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour, which will begin in October and take them to North America, Korea and Japan.

On July 18, the eight-member act shared via their social media accounts that they would be embarking on a new world tour later this year. Titled ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’, the tour is set to hit nine cities from South Korea, the US, Canada and Japan from October to December.

The tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea with two shows on October 29 and 30, before heading to Anaheim, California the following week. The boyband will then go on to perform in several US cities, including Dallas, Chicago and Newark, as well as Toronto, Canada, followed by shows in Chiba, Japan.

Venues and ticketing information have yet to be released. The full list of dates for ATEEZ’s ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour are as follows:

October 2022

29, 30 – Seoul, South Korea



November 2022

7, 8 – Anaheim, California

10 – Phoenix, Arizona

16 – Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

19 – Chicago, Illinois

22 – Atlanta, Georgia

27, 28 – Newark, New Jersey



December 2022

2 – Toronto, Ontario

11, 12 – Chiba, Japan

[📷] ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL] Poster

⠀

🗓 2022. 10. 29 – 10. 30

📍 KOREA

⠀

🗓 2022. 11. 7 – 11. 28

📍 USA

⠀

🗓 2022. 12. 2

📍 CANADA

⠀

🗓 2022. 12. 11 – 12. 12

📍 JAPAN

⠀#TheFellowship #Break_The_Wall #ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/Krs77YmGyp — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) July 18, 2022

This will mark ATEEZ’s third world tour, after this year’s ‘The Fellowship: Beginning of the End’ tour, which ran from January to May, and 2019’s ‘The Expedition’ tour.

ATEEZ are currently gearing up to make a comeback later this month with their ninth mini-album ‘The World Ep.1: Movement’, which will be the first instalment of the group’s new ‘The World’ series. Led by the single ‘Guerilla’, the seven-track record is due out on July 29 at 1pm KST.

Additionally, ATEEZ are set to perform at this year’s KCON Los Angeles concert, which marks the K-pop festival’s highly anticipated return to in-person events after over two years of online concerts. A celebration of the convention’s 10th anniversary, this year’s KCON LA will take place from August 19 to 21 at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center located in downtown Los Angeles.