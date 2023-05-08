ATEEZ’s Wooyoung to go on hiatus due to an injury

South Korean singer Wooyoung of K-pop boyband ATEEZ will go on a temporary hiatus due to an injury.

Today (May 8), Wooyoung’s agency KQ Entertainment announced in a statement that the singer would be halting his activities for the time being due to an ankle injury.

Notably, Wooyoung had been performing while sitting down during some of ATEEZ’s Japan concerts in the past week due to the injury. “As the pain has continued, it was decided that he would need a thorough examination and treatment at a medical institution,” KQ Entertainment said.

“After a long discussion with Wooyoung and all the other ATEEZ members, the decision has been made to suspend Wooyoung’s schedule for a period of time so that he can undergo treatment accordingly.”

KQ Entertainment also announced that Wooyoung would not join the boyband for THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023 and KCON 2023 Japan, set to take place on May 11 and May 13 respectively.

“We ask for your understanding, as this decision has been made in consideration of Wooyoung’s health. We apologize for the sudden news and will do our absolute best to ensure Wooyoung’s quick recovery, as his health is our biggest priority,” KQ Entertainment added.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ recently announced Asia dates for their ongoing ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour. The upcoming leg includes stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Manila, and will take place between July and September.

ATEEZ’s ’Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour first kicked off in Seoul, South Korea in October 2022, three months following the release of their ninth mini-album ‘The World Ep 1: Movement’ and its lead single ‘Guerrilla’.