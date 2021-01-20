Watch Athletic Bilbao players cover AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ to celebrate beating Barcelona

A group of Athletic Bilbao footballers celebrated their triumphant cup-winning victory over Barcelona last weekend by covering AC/DC‘s ‘Highway To Hell’ – check out the clip of them performing below.

Bilbao upset the odds on Sunday (January 17) as they beat Barcelona 3-2 after extra time to win the Spanish Super Cup, or Supercopa de España.

Six Bilbao players – Dani García, Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Vesga, Mikel Balenziaga, Iñigo Lekue and Asier Villalibre – teamed up as the club celebrated in a Seville hotel following the game to perform AC/DC’s classic 1979 track.

You can watch the Bilbao players’ cover of ‘Highway To Hell’ below.

Athletic Bilbao's Supercopa celebrations are getting out of hand – they've formed an AC/DC tribute band. That's Dani García on drums, Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Vesga and Mikel Balenziaga on guitar, Iñigo Lekue on bass and Asier Villalibre on vocals.pic.twitter.com/Le2QgEGbYm — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) January 19, 2021

In other AC/DC news, the veteran band shared the innovative new video for their song ‘Realize’ last week.

Taken from their recent comeback album ‘Power Up’, ‘Realize’ is the latest track to be given the AC/DC visual treatment – although the band evidently had to navigate the coronavirus pandemic in order to film the video.

Directors Clemens Habicht and Josh Cheuse (who serves as the band’s creative director) were able to present the impression of the five members of AC/DC performing ‘Realize’ in the same room together despite the fact that each member filmed their part individually in five separate locations, presumably due to the pandemic.

Angus Young also confirmed recently that AC/DC didn’t write any music with Axl Rose while the Guns N’ Roses frontman stood in for Brian Johnson on their ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour in 2016.