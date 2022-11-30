Atomic Kitten wear rainbow armbands while performing before England v Wales World Cup match

Atomic Kitten wore rainbow armbands during a performance in London ahead of England and Wales’ World Cup match last night (November 29).

The band performed ‘Southgate You’re The One’ – the football-related re-working of their hit ‘Whole Again’ – at Boxpark Croydon before yesterday’s match.

During the performance, they showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community after it was announced last week that England, Wales and five other nations would no longer wear ‘OneLove’ armbands at the Qatar World Cup.

The armband was set to be worn by the captains of a number of countries at the tournament in support of LGBT+ rights. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, which hosts the tournament that began this month (November 20) and runs until December 18. England manager Gareth Southgate had said that his players would speak out about human rights abuses in the host nation during the tournament.

Ahead of England and Wales’ first World Cup games last week (November 21), governing body FIFA revealed that it would consider sporting sanctions – including yellow cards – against any captain who wears the ‘OneLove’ armband, which has been deemed to be against the rules.

Atomic Kitten wear One Love armbands when performing ahead of the England v Wales gamehttps://t.co/UhiRvOpZCl#EntertainmentNews pic.twitter.com/9J1t3VRVEc — NowMyNews (@NowMyNews) November 30, 2022

Elsewhere during last night’s match, viewers were left baffled by Chesney Hawkes‘ performance at half time. The singer took to the stage to perform his classic ’90s hit ‘I Am The One And Only’ in front of both sets of fans at the Janoub Stadium.

Figures from the entertainment and music world also shared their reaction after England went through to the last 16 in the FIFA World Cup after beating Wales 3-0.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and another from Phil Foden ensured Gareth Southgate’s side went through to the knockout phase while Wales went out and finished bottom of Group B.

Following England’s victory, Stormzy was one of the first to congratulate England with particular praise for Rashford. “Big Marcus,” he tweeted following the Manchester United striker’s two goals.