Atreyu singer Alex Varkatzas leaves the band

Atreyu have announced that their singer, Alex Varkatzas, has left the band.

The metalcore act shared the news on social media yesterday (September 30) saying that the band “will not disappear” despite Varkatzas’ departure.

Atreyu formed in California in 1998. Two decades on from their formation in 2018, Varkatzas claimed his band had invented metalcore [via Consequence Of Sound].

Advertisement

A statement shared by the band does not specify a particular reason for Varkatzas’ exit. “We have been a band for over 20 years now. Lived our dreams together as friends and as brothers. We traveled the world doing what we love, and have been fortunate enough to play music for such an incredible fan base that provides us with the opportunity to share our greatest moments with them.

It continues: “Now a time of change has come for all of us. Alex Varkatzas is sailing off on a ship of his own, and will part ways with Atreyu. He will not disappear, and neither will Atreyu. There’s nothing but love and respect for each other, and we can’t wait to see what he will come up with next. Stay tuned for his upcoming projects and we all wish him success and fulfilment with all his future endeavours. Atreyu’s next adventure is among us. We love you, we’ll see you shortly.”

Atreyu’s last album was their eighth, 2018’s ‘In Our Wake’.