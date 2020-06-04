Attention, maggots: Slipknot want you to design your own mask

Slipknot‘s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has invited fans to design their own masks as part of a new global contest.

The contest, which was announced on the official Knotfest Twitter account, comes after coronavirus forced the band to shelve the majority of their touring commitments for 2020.

“Take off your face. Create your own unique mask and send it to me,” wrote Crahan. “It can be executed from scratch, or by turning an already existing mask into your own piece of art.”

The designs can be submitted here, with winners receiving the chance to take part in a live video chat with Crahan while wearing their winning design.

Earlier this week, Crahan explained why Slipknot will never stop wearing their masks.

The band’s percussionist said that he would feel “cheapened” and “betrayed” were his bandmates to decide to ditch the masks that have become synonymous with their brand.

“For me, it’s pure religion,” he said of wearing the masks.

“It’s my life. And I can’t ever fathom going in so personal because of laziness or stress or just the will to not wanna put it on anymore. I signed the deal we did in the beginning, and there’s just never been any [thought] of anything else.”

Slipknot were due to host their inaugural ‘Knotfest at Sea’ event in August as well as a summer tour in support of their latest album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. Like hundreds of other bands, however, they were forced to cancel their planned festival and shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.