Aubrey Plaza criticises Jared Leto for outfit mistake at the Met Gala

Aubrey Plaza has criticised Jared Leto for making a mistake with his outfit at this year’s Met Gala.

This year’s theme paid homage to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. While countless of the famous faces attending paid homage to their favourite designers by wearing elegant garments, Jared Leto went with a less conventional option and came dressed as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

Inspired by the designer’s beloved white Burmese cat, the actor and musician arrived in a full costume which covered his face, meaning no one knew who it was when he first arrived. Shortly after, Leto removed the mask to reveal himself while he walked on the New York red carpet.

However, according to Parks And Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, he ruined the mystery of the outfit by removing the mask too soon.

Aubrey Plaza weighs in on Jared Leto's cat look at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/rkyyFcyCad — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

“I know about the cat. You know what…” she said to Variety, discussing the outfit. “He took that head off way too soon. He should have kept it on for longer.”

She also said he should have kept his identity secret longer as “it’s what Karl would have done.”

Both Jimmy Fallon and Lizzo also commented on Leto’s choice of outfit for the esteemed fashion event. The former quipped that seeing the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman dressed as a giant cat made him want to go and take an allergy tablet, while the latter told Variety: “I don’t know what the hell drug I took before I got here, but that cat is not real.”

Someone is in a giant furry white cat suit at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/Lra9FiI1AI — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

Surprisingly, Leto wasn’t the only attendee to pay homage to the late German fashion designer’s cat. Also representing Choupette in their attire was Doja Cat — who wore a jewelled dress with cat ears and feline-inspired facial prosthetics — and Lil Nas X, who arrived in full body paint and glitter, and had the diamonds on his face designed to look like Choupette.

Other musicians at the 2023 instalment of the Met Gala include recent Coachella headliner Bad Bunny, as well as Olivia Rodrigo, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Jennifer Lopez, Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Finneas and more.

In other Met Gala news, it was announced previously that Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look is set to be recreated for New York City’s Madame Tussauds’ wax museum.