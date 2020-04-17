Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has raised £19,300 for the NHS in an auction of items from his personal collection, including a guitar.

Per the BBC, the unidentified left-handed Iommi guitar sold for £11,300, while other items from the collection, including signed collectible DVD box sets, CDs and vinyl discs garnered just under £8,000. All funds went to University Hospitals Birmingham.

The hospital previously told the broadcaster that it was “incredibly grateful” for its support in a “difficult time”.

“The money raised will help us to support our NHS superheroes who are working tirelessly to provide care to our patients,” the trust’s head of fundraising, Justine Davy, said.

Iommi reportedly got the idea for the auction while clearing out his studio during self-isolation. He said that although the coronavirus is “horrible”, it demonstrated the stellar work of the NHS.

“It’s horrible but in some ways it’s bringing people together more and realising what we do have in this country with the NHS and the great things they do,” he said.

Iommi also recently revealed that he’s been in touch with Ozzy Osbourne on a daily basis during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In the same interview, Iommi said of his of lockdown routine: “I’ve washed the car, cleaned the garage out, done all those little jobs that you realise needed doing, just like everyone else.