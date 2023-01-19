Audio-Technica announce return of portable vinyl turntable, Sound Burger

Audio equipment company Audio-Technica has announced the return of its portable vinyl turntable, the Sound Burger.

The product was previously created by the Japanese brand in the 1980s but was given a limited re-release last year to mark the company’s 60th birthday.

That run of the Sound Burger sold out worldwide in just a few days and, now, Audio Technica is set to give the turntable a wider re-issue later this year. The Sound Burger will be available once again from spring.

Gary Boss, Audio-Technica US’ director of marketing, said: “The response to the 60th-anniversary limited-edition model of the Sound Burger portable turntable was nothing less than extraordinary. We heard loud and clear the frustration of those who hoped to buy one of these turntables but were unable to do so.

“While the new model coming in the spring will not feature the 60th anniversary numbered badge, colour and packaging of the limited-edition version, it will be more widely accessible. We hope Sound Burger fans will be just as excited about this new model and that it will inspire the next generation of analogue enthusiasts.”

The Sound Burger uses a belt-drive system and is able to play both 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records, using a tonearm that “employs a dynamic balance system in which stylus pressure is applied through a spring”. The 21st-century revamp of the product also offers Bluetooth connectivity with up to 12 hours of wireless listening time, a rechargeable battery and a minijack output.

An exact release date and price for the next run of the Sound Burger turntable have yet to be announced – for more information, visit the Audio-Technica site.

Meanwhile, in other vinyl-related news, 2022 saw vinyl outsell CDs for the first time in 35 years. According to figures from the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA), vinyl album sales grew 11 per cent to £150.5million, while CD album sales fell 17.4 per cent to £124million.

Last year’s biggest-selling album was Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’, while other big physical releases came from Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and Arctic Monkeys’ ‘The Car’.