Aunt and manager of Tee Grizzley shot dead while riding in his car

The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The aunt and manager of rapper Tee Grizzley was shot dead while riding in the rapper’s car in Detroit on Tuesday.

According to local news reports, police have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred involving a woman and two younger men. Their ages match those of Grizzley (born Terry Wallace Jr.) and his aunt Jobina Brown, but their identities are yet to be confirmed.

Police say that a black Chrysler 300 was stopped on 3 Mile Drive in Detroit when shots were fired at the vehicle. It’s believed that Brown was shot while sitting in the back seat and taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was 41.

Paying tribute to Grizzley, Lil Yachty said on Instagram:”Praying for my bro. One of my real friends. In my thoughts till I hear from you. Love you broski.”

Murda Beatz added: “Prayers Up To Tee Grizzley And His Team.”

Grizzley released his debut album ‘Activated’ in last May, while his second album ‘Scriptures’ was executive produced by Timbaland and arrived in June.

According to TMZ, Tee stayed behind at the scene while the driver called police in the wake of the incident. It’s believed that both he and his manager were unharmed.