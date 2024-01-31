AURORA and Gabriels added to BRITs Week 2024 gig week for War Child

AURORA and Gabriels have been added to the line-up for this year’s BRITs Week for War Child.

The gig series, which has been running since 2009, will see artists perform one-off show in intimate surroundings around the UK. Since its inception, the event has raised £7million for War Child, to help children whose lives have been devastated by war.

The initial line-up announcement for 2024 revealed that The Last Dinner Party, Sleaford Mods and Keane were all set to perform, as well as Baby Queen, You Me At Six, Aitch, Pendulum, CMAT and more.

Now, it’s been confirmed that AURORA will play at Lafayette in London on February 26, with Gabriels hitting the stage at Ronnie Scott’s the following night.

Of her gig, AURORA said: “As you all may know. Now more than ever, children deserve to be protected from the flaws of our ways. I still cannot believe we still cannot agree completely on this one simple thing – our children needs to be protected. No matter where they are from. Or what land they live on. Or what god they believe in. Every child deserves safety. They are all that we have. Our future. Our promise. That what is good with human kind may live on.

“So it is indeed an honour, to be raising money for such an important cause. Because it helps everything else.. feel less meaningless. Doing something to help, no matter how small a gesture, always brings you closer to the very essence of life.”

See the full list of BRITs Week gigs so far below.

FEBRUARY

19 – Cian Ducrot – Union Chapel, London

19 – You Me At Six – Concorde 2, Brighton

20 – Keane – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

21 – Ash – The 100 Club, London

21 – Baby Queen – Lafayette, London

21 – Aitch – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

23 – Pendulum – HERE at Outernet, London

26 – AURORA – Lafayette, London

27 – Gabriels – Ronnie Scott’s, London

28 – Sleaford Mods – Scala, London

MARCH

1 – CMAT – Bush Hall, London

1 – Venbee – Omeara, London

4 – The Last Dinner Party – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Clare Sanders Wright, Senior Music Manager at War Child, said of the event: “I am so excited to announce the lineup for BRITs Week 2024 and thankful to all of the brilliant artists donating their time to raise vital funds in aid of War Child. The past year is one that we will never, ever forget. Children have paid with their homes and their lives for wars they didn’t start.

“And then, there are the children who don’t make the headlines – children who might be completely forgotten. But there is hope. War Child help children put the pieces back together. The money raised from BRITs Week 2024 will help War Child keep children safe. Whether it’s mental health first aid, food, or shelter, War Child work in the hardest-to-reach places to ensure that children and their families have hope for a brighter future. We are so grateful to the artists and our partners for supporting BRITs Week 24. Thank you.”

To enter the prize draw and win tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a £7 donation for one entry, a £15 donation for three entries, or a £30 donation for 15 entries, to War Child. To maximise the chance of winning, fans can enter as many times as they like. Click here for the prize draw which is open now.