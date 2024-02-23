AURORA announced as new host of ‘Tearjerker’ podcast on BBC Sounds

AURORA is set to front the new season of Tearjerker podcast on BBC Sounds about the “healing power of emotional music”.
The artist will be hosting the fourth season of the podcast, following in the footsteps of Jorja Smith, Jordan Rakei and Sigrid.
Per a press release, AURORA’s music choices range from classical to electronica, pop and more and explore themes such as “the first tear”, and “songs of hope”. Each episode includes a special feature ‘The Song That Saves Me’, featuring listeners’ suggestions of tracks that helped them get through difficult times.
The season is made up of 12 one-hour episodes, which are all available to listen to now.
Meanwhile, the singer returned with a new single, titled ‘The Conflict Of The Mind’, last month.
Discussing ‘The Conflict Of The Mind’, which deals with themes around mental health and opening up to those around you, AURORA said: “I tend to isolate myself when I’m in pain. And with time, I’ve learnt that I’ve deprived the people around me of the great honour of being there for someone you love. Deep in there, beneath all the darkness, there is beauty. Once you’ve truly opened up you’ll find a version of yourself you thought was gone. And it will be beautiful.”
Later this year, AURORA will be playing a series of live shows across her native Norway.
Set to kick off in spring 2024, the tour will consist of eight dates across the country and kick off on March 3 with an opening date in Hamar. From there, the singer will make stops in Bergen, Trondheim and Stavanger, before closing the tour with two back-to-back shows in Oslo.
Of her gig, AURORA said: “As you all may know. Now more than ever, children deserve to be protected from the flaws of our ways. I still cannot believe we still cannot agree completely on this one simple thing – our children needs to be protected. No matter where they are from. Or what land they live on. Or what god they believe in. Every child deserves safety. They are all that we have. Our future. Our promise. That what is good with human kind may live on.
“So it is indeed an honour, to be raising money for such an important cause. Because it helps everything else.. feel less meaningless. Doing something to help, no matter how small a gesture, always brings you closer to the very essence of life.”