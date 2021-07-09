Aurora announces 2022 UK and European tour dates

Aurora has announced details of an extensive UK and European tour for early next year.

Having shared the title track to the soundtrack of The Secret Garden last year – following on from recent singles ‘Exist For Love‘ and ‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen 2 – the singer returned with ‘Cure For Me’ earlier this week, marking the first taste of what’s to come from the follow-up to 2019’s ‘A Different Kind Of Human’.

Speaking to NME about the track, the Norwegian singer-songwriter described it as “a very fun little guy” – despite it coming from a much darker place.

As well as the new track and her forthcoming album, Aurora has now announced details of her UK and European tour for 2022.

You can check out the tour dates in full below ahead of tickets going on general sale on July 16 from here.

FEBRUARY 2022

13 – Italy, Milan – Alcatraz

14 – Italy, Rome – Auditorium Parco della Musica

16 – Belgium, Brussels – Ancienne Belgique

17 – France, Paris – Le Trianon

18 – Netherlands, Amsterdam – Paradiso

21 – Switzerland, Lausanne – Les Docks

22 – Switzerland, Zurich – Kaufleuten

24 – Germany, Berlin – Tempodrom

26 – Czech Republic, Prague – Forum Karlin

27 – Slovakia, Bratislava – Refinery

MARCH 2022

1 – Poland, Krakow – Studio

2 – Poland, Warsaw – Progresja

3 – Poland, Gdansk – b90

5 – Denmark, Copenhagen – Vega

6 – Sweden, Stockholm – Fallan

27 – Birmingham, Town Hall

28 – Newcastle, NUSU

29 – Glasgow, SWG3

31 – Dublin, Olympia

APRIL 2022

2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

3 – Leeds: O2 Academy

5 – Bristol, O2 Academy

6 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

“[‘Cure For Me’] has something in common with the album in that I’m experimenting with new things and new sides of me,” Aurora recently told NME of her newest track.

“It’s easy for me to make a really ‘AURORA’ album – that feels like nature and mother earth. That comes really naturally to me. So I’m really enjoying doing something different. This is my third and a half album, and it’s about time in my mind to just play around and do something different.”